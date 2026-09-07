'You're not alone Nepal': UEFA announces tribute to flood victims at CL matches this week

The death toll in Nepal surged to 1,355 on Monday as authorities recovered more bodies from the affected areas. Rescue teams are desperately searching for 4,996 people, including at least 589 foreign nationals, who remain missing.

A total of 13,396 people have been rescued so far, according to Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

"A moment of silence will be held, and a banner will be displayed as a sign of solidarity and support ahead of all UEFA Champions League matches this week. The banner will carry the message 'You are not alone Nepal'," UEFA posted on X.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said the entire European football family will stand together before this week's matches to express support to the people of Nepal.

"We wish them strength and resilience as they continue to recover from this tragedy and its aftermath," he stated.

The Champions League line-up for this week includes Barcelona going up against Feyenoord at Camp Nou on September 9 and Liverpool clashing against Atletico Madrid at Anfield on September 10.

The other prominent clubs in action this week are Paris-Saint Germain (against Slovan Bratislava), Manchester United (against Sabah FK), and Arsenal (against Napoli).