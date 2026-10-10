Young Tigresses one step away from historic back-to-back Asian Cup qualification

Both teams head into the decisive clash with six points from two matches, having won both their opening fixtures without conceding a goal. India, however, hold the edge with an imposing 16 goals, compared to Malaysia's five.

Joakim Alexandersson’s side need only avoid defeat to seal qualification as group winners. A draw would leave the teams level on points and head-to-head record, but India's superior goal difference would ensure they finish on top.

Malaysia, on the other hand, must win to dislodge India and claim the group's sole qualifying spot.