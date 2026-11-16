Young equestrian talent Taarini Lodha seeks FEI Dressage World Challenge success

Representing the Amateur Riders' Club (ARC), Mumbai, Taarini will look to build on her consistent performances on the national equestrian circuit as she takes on another important competitive challenge in her dressage journey.

Specialising in Dressage, while also having previously competed in Show Jumping and winning a gold medal at the Concours Saut National, Taarini has steadily established herself as a promising young talent in Indian equestrian sport. Having started competing at the age of 10, she trains under coach Isabelle Hasleder at Chennai Equitation Centre (CEC) and Bobin Tshering at ARC in Mumbai.

"I am really excited to compete at the FEI Dressage World Challenge in Bengaluru. I have been working hard with my coach to improve my technique, consistency and confidence in the arena,” Taarini spoke ahead of the competition.

Taarini’s journey has seen a brilliant partnership with Knock Out, the horse she has ridden to several notable performances. The duo secured gold in Children I Dressage at the Equestrian Premier League 2025 in Bengaluru, with a score of 65.841%.