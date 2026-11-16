Young equestrian talent Taarini Lodha seeks FEI Dressage World Challenge success

BENGALURU: 14-year-old Mumbai-based equestrian athlete Taarini Lodha is set to compete at the FEI Dressage World Challenge 2026 (South Zone), scheduled to take place at Surge Stables, Bengaluru, from November 16 (Monday) to 20 (Friday).
Representing the Amateur Riders' Club (ARC), Mumbai, Taarini will look to build on her consistent performances on the national equestrian circuit as she takes on another important competitive challenge in her dressage journey.
Specialising in Dressage, while also having previously competed in Show Jumping and winning a gold medal at the Concours Saut National, Taarini has steadily established herself as a promising young talent in Indian equestrian sport. Having started competing at the age of 10, she trains under coach Isabelle Hasleder at Chennai Equitation Centre (CEC) and Bobin Tshering at ARC in Mumbai.
"I am really excited to compete at the FEI Dressage World Challenge in Bengaluru. I have been working hard with my coach to improve my technique, consistency and confidence in the arena,” Taarini spoke ahead of the competition.
Taarini’s journey has seen a brilliant partnership with Knock Out, the horse she has ridden to several notable performances. The duo secured gold in Children I Dressage at the Equestrian Premier League 2025 in Bengaluru, with a score of 65.841%.
At the Junior National Equestrian Championship in December 2025, Taarini and Knock Out delivered another strong performance, recording an individual score of 70.154% in the Children Group I Dressage Team event, helping her team secure the bronze medal with an aggregate score of 272.579.
More recently, the pair scored 69.137% at the Dream Alliance 6 event and scored a staggering 71.85% which helped her qualify for the national event that is happening this year in December. “My partnership with Knock Out is a very important part of my journey. Every horse has its own personality, and building trust and understanding takes time, patience and a lot of practice,” she said.
“Knock Out has been an important part of my progress, and I am looking forward to competing together. I see every competition as an opportunity to learn, challenge myself and become a better rider."
“The FEI World Challenge will be a valuable opportunity for her to test herself in a competitive environment, gain experience and continue developing as a rider. We are looking forward to seeing her put her training into practice,” her coach Isbaelle Hasleder said.
The FEI Dressage World Challenge 2026 (South Zone) will be held at Surge Stables, Bengaluru, from November 16 to 20.