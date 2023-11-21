'YOUNG ACHIEVERS AWARD' presented to 14 years old by Rotary Club of Chennai Coastal

CHENNAI: Representing India and wearing the Indian Jersey at an International Stage is certainly a dream come true for every Indian, especially those who are in the field of games and sports.

Sharon Rachel met her dreams when she got the opportunity to represent India in the recent Para Asian Games held at Hangzhou, China.

Though sharon could not grab any medal, she grabbed the attention of the Opponents, Arbiters and Organisers.

Sharon was able to compete with and also beat players who are more than triple her age, with more strength in their bodies and more experience in the game.

Rachel is 90% disabled and fully dependent for even basic daily activities. Sharon Rachel secured 7th in her Individual tourney, and as a team they were placed 4th in the points tally.

It was extension of her dreams coming true when she got the chance of meeting out honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modiji at Major Dhyaanchand Stadium, New Delhi along with other players from all over India on 1st November, 2023.

Again on her arrival in Chennai, she along with her other counterparts from Tamilnadu had the opportunity to meet Youth & Sports in Tamilnadu, Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin recently.

Now in Chennai, Sharon Rachel has been honoured by Rotary Club of Chennai Coastal with Young Achievers Award

in a glittering event.

The Young Achievers Award ceremony was organised by Rotary Club of Chennai Coastal by its officials PHF Rtn.A.R.M.Ravi Kumar, President, Rotary Club of Chennai Coastal, PHF Rtn. Raj Varadarajan, Secretary and PHF Rtn. Rajashekar Selvarajan Director - Vocational Service in the presence of many club members and guests.

The members of Rotary Club of Chennai Coastal wishes her good luck with many gifts, and to win in the Nationals and also for her unwavering commitment is highly appreciated.