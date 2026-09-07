You get limited chances in Tests so nothing taken for granted: Padikkal

"The fact that I was told at the start of the series that I was going to be playing was really exciting, and I felt like, personally, I was at the best stage of my career in terms of the way I was batting, so I was really looking forward to it."

"Definitely, I was looking forward to it. Obviously, those opportunities don't come very easily. It takes a lot of hard work to make sure that you are continuing to improve yourself and waiting for that opportunity. I had to make sure that I was ready whenever I got it," he added.

The Bengaluru-man made his Test debut against England under Rahul Dravid's coaching in early 2024. He said he was fortunate to have got the chance to pick the brains of India's greatest number three batter.

"Obviously, I've had a lot of conversations with him (Dravid) over the years in terms of batting and what it takes to really spend long hours out there. Again, it comes back to preparation and understanding what you want to do.

"As long as you have that clarity in your head about what your plans are and what you want to go out there and do, regardless of the position you're batting at, it helps a lot. I think those are the conversations I've had with him," Padikkal said.