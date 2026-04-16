You can't bowl one way in T20 format and stay relevant: Lungi Ngidi on the "dirty job"

At the same time, he feels the Test match length will never leave the game as it is a basic requirement.

"Sometimes conditions determine how you are going to bowl. Good Test match lengths will never leave the game. Only thing I am saying is that variations help under pressure. Basics of the game remain the game. Test cricket has helped me in the shorter formats," said the 30-year-old.

Practising the slower balls in the nets is one thing and executing them under immense pressure of an IPL game is another. That is where mental toughness steps in for Ngidi.

"It (the dipping ball) is a brave ball to bowl. When you get it wrong it is a low full toss or slog ball but the confidence I have in myself, the preparation I have done to deliver, helps.

"It is not just the skill it is the confidence also. I have done it for many years. I am bowling under pressure always in powerplay and death. As the coach says someone is going to do the dirty job, that's me. You find way to do the dirty job," said Ngidi before picking the wide slow yorker as the toughest ball to execute.

Not being emotional on the field also helps Ngidi execute his plans.

"You will see me having regular chats with KL, Axar, Miller, Stubbs (all DC mates). Just figuring out what they would be thinking as batters. That is how I play the game of cricket. What the batters are expecting I don't care as long as I can execute my plans.