You cannot fault David Miller's intent: Gavaskar defends DC batter

Needing two off two to reach 211, Miller refused a single off Prasidh Krishna on the penultimate ball. He missed the final delivery but ran for a single. However, Kuldeep Yadav, from the other end, was unable to beat Jos Buttler's direct throw after the two batters had crossed over.

"David Miller was backing himself, he had been striking the ball well and believed he could finish it. You can't fault that intent. In the end, it also came down to execution, Prasidh Krishna bowled a superb slower bouncer at the right height, which made it difficult. These are very fine margins in pressure situations," Gavaskar told 'JioHotstar'.