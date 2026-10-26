Yoshida wins in South Korea to become 4th Japanese winner on LPGA this season

Yoshida was four shots off the pace going into the final round but lit up the front nine with an eagle at the par-5 second, followed by three consecutive birdies to be 5-under 31 at the turn.

Ryu, who has won two LPGA majors this year, had a four-shot lead entering the final round but couldn't find the same rhythm in closed with a 73 to tie for second with Hye-Jin Choi (69).

The LPGA heads to Malaysia next week before wrapping up its four-week Asia swing in Japan.