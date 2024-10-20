Yet to hear from Dhoni on playing IPL 2025, says CSK CEO

CHENNAI: MS Dhoni, the talismanic leader of the Chennai Super Kings, is yet to inform the team management about his decision on the upcoming IPL 2025, said the CEO of the team.

According to a Thanthi TV report, CEO Kasi Viswanathan said Captain Cool would inform his decision before October 31. He added that CSK was hopeful that he would continue playing for the franchise in the Indian Premier League.

Earlier, Dhoni had indicated that he would take a call on his future based on the decision taken on retention rules.

On September 28, the IPL governing council announced that a capped Indian player would become uncapped if he has not played international cricket in the last five calendar years.

It may be noted that MS Dhoni's last international match was against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final. Hence, the team can retain the former India captain for just Rs 4 crore in uncapped list.

The last date to submit retention list is October 31.