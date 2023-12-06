Yeshwanth scalps seven wickets for Kallakuruchi

CHENNAI: R Yeshwanth took seven wickets for 35 runs to help Kallakuruchi dismiss Tenkasi for 107 on the first day of the TNCA inter-districts U-19 quarter-finals at TSM Jain College on Tuesday.

Tenkasi’s KK Shanmugarajan top-scored with 34 while rest of the batters struggled in the face of Yeshwanth’s majestic spell. At stumps, Kallakuruchi reached 59 for three.

In another quarter-final, Tiruchirapalli took first innings lead against Erode. B Dushyanth did the damage taking four wickets to bowl out Erode for 106. In reply, Tiruchirapalli was placed at 113 for three.

BRIEF SCORES: Tenkasi 1st innings 107 in 48.2 overs (KK Shanmugarajan 34, R Yeshwanth 7/35) vs Kallakuruchi 59/3 in 32 overs; Erode 1st innings 106 in 57.3 overs (B Dushyanth 4/22) vs Tiruchirapalli 113/3 in 34 overs (B Bharath 36*, RJ Sanjay 33)