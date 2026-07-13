Yastika, Kranti, and day with Lord’s honours board

During her stay at the crease, the left-hander played quite a few elegant strokes, one better than the other, showing why Indian selectors rated her in the first place.

Alongside Smriti Mandhana, one of India’s best batters, Yastika didn’t just rebuild her form; she rebuilt her confidence to take on one of the best bowling units in world cricket.

“I had a conversation with her, and she just looked at me, and she said this is going to be the turning point in your career,” the Baroda batter reflected on her partnership with Smriti.

“We also met when I was in rehab, and I was a little nervous. But she said ‘you are a sincere kid, you are a good human -- just keep doing the hard work and your time will come.”

Inch by inch, battling tough injuries and form dips, Yastika put herself up on Lord’s honours board in a company of only herself.