Yashasvi Jaiswal is back, and how in India's ODI plans

CHENNAI: Arms aloft, helmet in one hand, and a vibrant smile on his face, you could sense what the century meant for Yashasvi Jaiswal in the third ODI against Afghanistan on Saturday here at Chepauk.
After missing out on the first ODI, Jaiswal was drafted in India’s setup for the second ODI in Lucknow, and his first contribution of the ODI series was a daft nine-ball four, a knock which made the noise louder, given India’s abundant talent at the top of the order.
Ahead of the third ODI, it was evident that it was going to be one big opportunity for the left-hander before Virat Kohli returned to India’s 50-over setup. India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate was bombarded with the obvious question about Jaiswal’s role in this Indian setup.
“Yashasvi didn’t get a lot of runs in the last game, so he’ll probably get another go,” the assistant coach said.
“Jaiswal does get a few chances, and it is incredibly tough because he has so much quality. But he is one of those guys who, when he gets the odd opportunity like this, will have to score runs,” he added.
The underlying point being: runs is the currency for any batter. Jaiswal knew it, and he was the first Indian player out there in the nets 24 hours before the clash. Jaiswal took on the Indian bowlers first before taking on some side-arm from the Indian throwdown specialist, upping the pace. Every time the pace increased, the left-hander multiplied that pace with some sumptuous hits of his own.
Kuldeep Yadav wasn’t spared either, as the left-hander swept him time and again, and also showed his wide range of shot-making during the long hour he was in the nets. When India bowled Afghanistan out for a paltry total, it presented a big opportunity to Jaiswal, and he took it with both hands, as the left-hander smashed the Afghan bowlers, with 14 boundaries and three sixes, striking at a thunderous 127.90.
"We all know he's a phenomenal player. It's not easy for any player because, when everyone is available, he's unfortunately the one who sometimes misses out,” Gill said at the post-match press conference.
"Since Virat [Kohli] bhai wasn't available in this series, he got the opportunity to play a couple of games, and today he played really well. Hopefully, he'll continue this form and keep grabbing the opportunities he gets," he added.
Now, the ball is back in India’s court, they have a good headache, a slightly tough one, where will this innings now put Jaiswal, with Kohli coming back against England?
Back to you, India, Jaiswal has done his bit.