Yashasvi Jaiswal is back, and how in India's ODI plans

“Yashasvi didn’t get a lot of runs in the last game, so he’ll probably get another go,” the assistant coach said.

“Jaiswal does get a few chances, and it is incredibly tough because he has so much quality. But he is one of those guys who, when he gets the odd opportunity like this, will have to score runs,” he added.

The underlying point being: runs is the currency for any batter. Jaiswal knew it, and he was the first Indian player out there in the nets 24 hours before the clash. Jaiswal took on the Indian bowlers first before taking on some side-arm from the Indian throwdown specialist, upping the pace. Every time the pace increased, the left-hander multiplied that pace with some sumptuous hits of his own.