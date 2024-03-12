Yashasvi Jaiswal crowned ICC Men's Player of the Month for February 2024

NEW DELHI: India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Tuesday was named the Men's Player of the Month award for February 2024 by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Jaiswal beat star New Zealand batter Kane Williamson and Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka to claim the title.

"India's young superstar Yashasvi Jaiswal has been voted the ICC Men's Player of the Month for February 2024," ICC stated. Currently, Jaiswal is the leading run-getter in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) and played two scintillating double hundreds against England in February.

In the recently concluded five-match Test series against England, Jaiswal was in top form, slamming 219 in Vizag in the first innings and then going on to make a second innings double century in the next Test in Rajkot to help India take a lead in the series.

The young Indian opener created several records in February and equalled the long-standing Test record for most sixes in a Test innings (12) during his Rajkot knock. The back-to-back double hundreds at the age of 22 years and 49 days made him the third youngest batter in the world to record two double centuries in Tests after Sir Donald Bradman and Vinod Kambli.

After winning the award, Jaiswal said that he was happy to achieve it. He added that it was an "incredible experience" for him to take part in the five-match Test series against England.

"I'm really happy to achieve ICC award and I hope I will be getting more in future. I really enjoyed it, the way I have played and the way it's been and we won the series by 4-1. It's been an incredible experience with all my mates And I really enjoyed it," Jaiswal was quoted by ICC as saying. "I think when I celebrated my double century in Rajkot, I think that was something which I really enjoyed and felt it. And I was, I was living," he added. The 22-year-old ended February with astounding numbers in the three Tests he featured in, scoring 560 runs at an average of 112 including 20 sixes.