Yashasvi did not panic at any stage: Rohit

ROSEAU (DOMINICA): Yashasvi Jaiswalalways had the talent and he has now shown that he belongs to the top level, India skipper Rohit Sharma said. “He (Jaiswal) has the talent, he has shown us in the past that he is ready. He came and batted sensibly. The temperament was also tested, at no stage he was panicking.The chats we had were to remind him that ‘you belong here. You have done the hard yards, enjoy your time here’,” said Rohit.

The India captain also praised off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who picked up 12 and five wickets respectively in the match. “I would like to start by saying that it was a great effort with the ball. Getting it (West Indies) out for 150 [in the first innings] set the game for us. Both Ash and Jadeja were superb, specially Ashwin for coming out and bowling this way was class. They have been doing it for a while. There is not much to tell them, it is about giving them the freedom to express. The experience these guys have on pitches like these is always a luxury,” added Rohit.