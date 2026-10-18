Yamal takes center stage for ruthless Barcelona and PSG wins ahead of Champions League showdown

The Yamal Show

Yamal scored arguably the day's finest goal across all the European leagues, but was later booked after clashing with a rival player, who was sent off.

The 19-year-old Ballon d'Or contender scored the opening goal when he eluded Facundo Bernal by rolling his foot over the ball just outside the penalty area, from where he sent it sailing inside the far post in the 10th minute. He justifiably looked very pleased with himself.

Valentín Gómez headed Betis' reply, Rodri restored Barcelona's lead, and Giovani Lo Celso had an equalizer before the break ruled out through VAR. Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini was booked for his protests.

After the break, Yamal set up Gabriel Jesus for Barça's third goal, only for Abde Ezzalzouli to reply for Betis two minutes later, when Yamal and Bernal clashed off the ball.

It appeared Bernal pushed Yamal, who barged back into Bernal and the two tussled. Bernal moved his head toward Yamal, touching his forehead. Yamal immediately dropped to the ground and rolled on the field, clutching his forehead. Bernal was shown a red card, Yamal a yellow.

Eric Garcia got Barcelona's fourth goal shortly afterward, before Dani Olmo completed the scoring late.

Barcelona has won every game, 11 so far, this season, including nine in La Liga. It next faces two-time defending champion PSG away in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Álex Baena scored in the 89th for Atlético Madrid to beat Espanyol 1-0 away and stretch his team's winning run to six games across all competitions. The result increased the pressure on Espanyol coach Manolo González after a fifth defeat from nine games for the club owned by American Alan Pace.

Valencia and Athletic Bilbao drew the late game 0-0.