Yamal says France should fear Spain in their much-anticipated World Cup semifinal

“I believe if France has to fear anyone, it should be us, in my opinion," the teenage sensation told broadcast reporters after Spain beat Belgium 2-1 on Friday to secure its first semifinal berth since 2010. "We were the ones who knocked them out before.”

Spain beat France in the 2024 European Championship semifinals and again in Nations League play last year. Yamal became the youngest player to score in the continental competition.

The powerhouses meet again at the home stadium of the Dallas Cowboys next week for a spot in the final.

“We don't fear anyone,” said Yamal, who was named the man of the match against Belgium. "It's clear that we are two great teams, world-class national teams, and for me they are one of the best. We'll see what happens.”