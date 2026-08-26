Xavi Hernandez aims to revive Netherlands team and pledges a more dominating style

“We want ... to dominate the game, to take the initiative with the ball,” he said. “And at the same time, our goal is to show to everybody a team with passion, with desire and ambition.”

Netherlands Soccer Federation technical director Nigel de Jong said Xavi was on a shortlist of four candidates for the coveted job after former Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, and Arne Slot, who is still without a job after being fired by Liverpool in late May. They both declined. The other candidate was Michael Reiziger, who coaches the Netherlands' youth team.

The new coach was unfazed by the big names ahead of him in the selection process.

“Well, it's not a bad position after Guardiola and after Slot. Third position. At least we are ... on the podium. I don't care,” he said.

Xavi's first test comes Sept. 24 in Amsterdam when the Netherlands plays Germany, which also has a new coach — Jürgen Klopp. The former Liverpool manager replaced Julian Nagelsmann, who quit after another disappointing World Cup campaign.