Xabi Alonso moves fast at Chelsea, holding private talks with Enzo Fernandez

"For sure that's a goal,” the former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid coach said. “But to reach that goal you need to do many right things and to be part of that process, how do we want to play, how we want to see ourselves, how we want to approach a game wherever we go.

"That's my job. That's why I am really looking forward to having the whole squad. We are ambitious and we in Chelsea need to share that energy, that ambition, as well as that hunger to want to have success.”

Chelsea last won the Premier League in 2017 under Antonio Conte. Alonso is the eighth permanent manager since then.

The 44-year-old Spaniard danced around the subject when asked whether he was confident he will be given enough time to build a team that could challenge for the title.

“What I am sure is that we have the ambition to want to win a lot of games, to be competitive,” he said.

“I'm not going to say what will happen in May. It's absolutely too early to say that but I am confident, I am optimistic that we can have a great season.”