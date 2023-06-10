WTC Final: Australia declare, India need 444 runs to win

CHENNAI: Team Australia declared at 240/8 in the second innings and India needs 444 runs to win on day four of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval, London.

Earlier, India picked up a couple of wickets but Australia chugged away to take extend their overall lead to 374 runs after reaching 201 for 6 at lunch. Australia had to battle hard to get 78 runs in 26 overs from the morning session with Alex Carey going strong at 41 off 61 balls. Mitchel Starc was unbeaten on 11 at the other end.