WTC Final 2023: India scores 151/5 trail Australia by 318 runs on Day 2

LONDON: India reached 151 for five at stumps on the second day of the World Test Championship Final against Australia here on Thursday, trailing their opponents by 318 runs in the first innings.

The Australians were bowled out for 469 in their first essay, having resumed from overnight 327 for three at The Oval.



The Indian pacers did well to restrict Australia after struggling against centurions Steve Smith and Travis Head on the first day. While Head went on to make a counterattacking 163, Smith notched up his 31st Test hundred before getting dismissed for a solid 121. Mohammed Siraj was the most successful Indian bowler, finishing with figures of 4/108 in 28.3 overs, while there were two wickets apiece for Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur. Brief scores: Australia 1st innings: 469 all out in 121.3 overs (Travis Head 163, Steve Smith 121; Mohammed Siraj 2/122, Shardul Thakur 2/83). India: 151/5 in 38 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 29 batting, Ravindra Jadeja 48; Nathan Lyon 1/4).

