Written, Directed & Starring Lionel Messi

But if you ask any Argentine who the greatest striker, midfielder, playmaker and winger is, you will have one answer: Lionel Andreas Messi.

And if you ask the defenders, they will tell you he’s an alien. One that disappears even before you turn to have a look at your shoulder. The shrug of the shoulders, the sudden acceleration of pace and the change of direction made Messi’s career, and it is his vision and craftsmanship that have made his legacy.

For the past two decades, as Messi has evolved and grown, opponents have searched for the same solution. Either foul him and constantly knock him down to the floor or force him out wide with his right foot, as he is predominantly a left-footed player. For 80-odd minutes in Atlanta, England, I followed that plan to T, like you couldn’t have scripted it any better.