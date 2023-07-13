Wrestling trials on July 22, 23

NEW DELHI: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) ad-hoc committee on Wednesday decided to hold the Asian Games wrestling trials on July 22 and 23 and though the panel has not revealed the format and criteria, it may exempt current Olympic and World Championships medallists from the selection.

This would lead to direct entries for Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Ravi Dahiya. After IOA’s request for deadline extension beyond July 22 was shot down by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), the ad-hoc panel met in New Delhi and decided that men’s Greco Roman and women’s trials will be held on July 22 while the selection of the men’s freestyle team will be hosted the next day.

Trials in 18 Olympic weight categories – six each in three formats (freestyle and Greco Roman for men and freestyle for women) – have to be conducted by the ad-hoc committee, which is managing the day-to-day affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Sources close to the ad-hoc panel indicated that the committee may introduce the criteria of exempting current Olympic and World Championships medallists from the trials.

“Do not be surprised if exemptions are handed to a few wrestlers. If the panel stamps the decision, then Bajrang (65kg) and Ravi (57kg), being Olympic medallists, will be given direct entries. Vinesh (53kg) is a reigning world champion, so the same for her,” the source said.