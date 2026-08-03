Wrestlers will file appeal against decision to acquit Brij Bhushan: Vinesh

A Delhi court on Monday acquitted Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar in the sexual harassment case filed by the women wrestlers.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar acquitted ex-BJP MP Singh and Tomar, former WFI assistant secretary, in the case.

"The women wrestlers have instructed their lawyers to appeal against this decision, and the appeal will be filed as soon as possible. We have not lost hope, and the wrestlers will continue their fight," Phogat posted on 'X'.

She accused the government of "protecting" Singh and said he "intimidated several girls into withdrawing their names".