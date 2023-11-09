WPL set to commence in Febrauray 2024 with home-and-away format: Report

NEW DELHI: Women's Premier League likely to be played in home and away format and will commence on February 23 with venues Mumbai and Bangalore, as per reports.



The first edition of the tournament was held in Mumbai from March 4-26 where Mumbai Indians lifted the trophy by beating Delhi Capitals, by seven wickets in the final at the Brabourne Stadium.

Although the fixtures haven't been finalized yet, the competition will be held in a caravan fashion, with each team finishing its set of matches in one city before moving on to the next, according to a report in Women's CricZone.

As per reports, the board will hold an auction in December 2023 where teams will be able to add players to their squad. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), on October 19, published a list of players and of those, the five WPL franchises retained 60 players and released 29.

The Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Indian women's team, outplayed the Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals, in the summit clash in Mumbai to become the first-ever champions of the tournament. The two teams that have had a forgettable season were the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants who placed fourth and fifth in the points standings, respectively.