WPL Auction: 'Mumbai Indians to pick up three-four players & develop their skills'

MUMBAI: Ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction to be held on Saturday, former India women’s head coach WV Raman believes defending champions Mumbai Indians will be aiming to pick three-four players and develop their skills so that they can serve the side for a long time.

Ahead of the auction, Mumbai retained 13 players while letting go of Heather Graham, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav and Neelam Bisht. They have vacant player slots in the form of four Indians and one overseas with the remaining purse of INR 2.1 crores.

“I think they’ll use this auction for investment and they’ll unearth a diamond like they always do. They’ll pick up 3-4 players for the future and develop their skills so they can serve them in the years to come.”

“They’ll look for young Indian players because they know you have to have a strong Indian contingent in your squad for you to win tournaments. They’ve seen it work for them in the men’s vertical,” said Raman on JioCinema.

Former India captain Anjum Chopra thinks Mumbai are aiming to buy a leg-spinner and an all-rounder who can don the finisher role. “You want to keep your nucleus and build upon it. They’re very aware. The little conversations I’ve picked up on, they’re looking for a leg-spinner. Also, have an all-rounder batter who can be an explosive finisher in this role.”

“They’ve got a good batting line-up with Amelia Kerr coming in after Nat-Sciver Brunt. But if you can get an Indian recruit like Simran Shaikh and Simran Bahadur, it will help. That’s where they can strengthen with Jintimani Kalita and Amanjot Kaur, all are similar all-rounders.”

Runners-up Delhi Capitals have a remaining purse of INR 2.25 crores and have three slots to fill, one of which is of an overseas player. Raman thinks they will be eyeing a back-up wicketkeeper to Taniya Bhatia.

“They’re well-stocked. If they need to look at anything, it’s a backup keeper. Uma Chetry will be on the radar of the Delhi Capitals. As far as the squad is concerned, they were waiting with bated breath when Meg Lanning retired, wondering if she’s retiring from all forms of cricket. It doesn’t look like it, so that’s a relief for them.”

On the other hand, Anjum thinks they will be aiming to recruit more of Indian players or another associate player after letting go of USA all-rounder Tara Norris. “Because they’ve released Tara Norris, they definitely have their eyes set on another associate player. If they have to invest in a talent, they’d rather go for an Indian talent with more time to build for the future.”

“A few Indian batters who’ve done well in domestic cricket like Vrinda, Uma Chetry, and Sushma, a wicket-keeper batter who can come in, so that’s where the investment should go. But if they can get a steal in the auction, why not?”

UP Warriorz have a remaining purse of INR 4 crores and have five slots to fill, one of which has to be an overseas player. Raman thinks they will also go after signing Indian players as the side is well-stocked in overseas options.

“The problem is that they’ve got five overseas players already, they have room for one more. So who are they going to bring in? Out of these five, it’s a problem for them to decide which four will play. It leaves them very little room as far as foreign players are concerned, so they’ll have to go really banking on Indian players.”

Anjum feels Australia leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington can be a nice pick for them, after letting go of South Africa speedster Shabnim Ismail, who didn’t get sufficient game time last season.

“I don’t think she (Shabnim Ismail) really wanted to continue there. But that’s because she didn’t get a chance to play. A player like Shabnim Ismail wants to get an outing every game. She’s been a spearhead of the South African team over the years, so when you come in as that, you want every outing to be your basic outing.”

“Now she’s relying on the international leagues after retiring, so she won’t want to be left out, much like Deandra Dottin. They have to have a fast bowler come in, but if they don’t get one to come in, that’s where I think Amanda-Jade Wellington will be a good buy for them.”