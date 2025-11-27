WPL 2026 to be held in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara from Jan 9 to Feb 5

NEW DELHI: The fourth edition of the Women's Premier League will be held in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara, starting from January 9.

The league which is usually held during the February- March window has been moved ahead this year to accommodate the men's T20 World Cup which commences on February 7.

"The upcoming edition of the WPL will be played in Navi Mumbai and the final will be held in Vadodara," WPL Chairperson Jayesh George announced his opening remarks at the WPL auction here

The league once again will be played in a caravan model, with the first half the tournament will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, the same venue where India lifted the women's ODI World Cup earlier this month, before moving to Vadodara, where the final will be held on February 5.

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions of the league that is three seasons old.