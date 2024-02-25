WPL 2024: Top 5 players to watch out in UP Warriorz and Delhi Capital's match

BENGALURU: Delhi Capitals (DC) and UP Warriorz (UPW) will lock horns in the fourth match of the Women’s Premier League 2024 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.After losing their opening fixtures against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) respectively, the match will see one of the teams posting their first win in this year’s edition of the tournament.Here’s a look at the top five players to watch out for in this encounter:

Alice Capsey

Alice Capsey slammed 75 runs off 55 balls with the help of nine fours and three sixes against MI at Bengaluru on Friday. She also snapped two wickets in the match where she conceded 23 runs in her spell of two overs.

Source: Alice Capsey (Photo- WPL/X)

Grace Harris

Grace Harris smashed 38 runs from 23 balls against RCB at Bengaluru on Saturday which was laced by four boundaries and two sixes in his innings. She took one wicket as well in his spell of three overs where she conceded 22 runs.

Source: Grace Harris (Photo: WPL/X)

Meg Lanning

Meg Lanning is considered one of the most dangerous openers in the world. However, she was able to score only 31 runs in the opening encounter against MI at M. Chinnasammy Stadium on Friday.

Source: Meg Lanning. (Photo- DC)

Tahila McGrath

Tahila McGrath is considered one of the greatest all-rounders of the modern era. She scored 22 runs with the help of two fours and a six against RCB at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

Source: Tahila McGrath (Photo: X)

Arundhati Reddy

India right-arm seamer Arundhati Reddy took two wickets for DC while playing against MI in the WPL 2024 opener at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday in his spell of four overs where she conceded 27 runs.

Source: Arundhati Reddy (Photo: X)