WPL 2024: Players to watch out in Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants clash

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals will lock horns against Gujarat Giants in the 20th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Wednesday at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Here are the players to look at in the upcoming WPL clash:

Beth Mooney Gujarat Giants skipper Mooney played a pivotal role in their 8-run win over UP Warriorz, in which she played an unbeaten 74-run knock to help her side clinch two points in the league.

Shabnam Md Shakil Shabnam Md Shakil bagged three wickets in Gujarat Giants' 8-run win over UP Warriorz in the 18th match of the WPL 2024.

Jemimah Rodrigues Jemimah's 58-run knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore helped the hosts clinch a 1-run win in the 17th match of the WPL 2024. She is likely to play a crucial role in Delhi's upcoming fixtures as well.

Alice Capsey Alice Capsey played a 48-run knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore which helped the Delhi-based franchise clinch a 1-run win in their previous fixture. Capsey has been a major force in Delhi's batting lineup.