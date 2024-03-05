WPL 2024: Players to watch out for in GG vs RCB clash

NEW DELHI: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is set to lock horns with Gujarat Giants (GGT) in the 13th match of the ongoing second edition of the Women’s Premier League 2024 (WPL 2024) on Wednesday. The match is to be hosted at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. Here’s a look at the top five players to watch out for as the two teams clash:

Smriti Mandhana Smriti Mandhana played an outstanding knock of 80 runs off just 50 balls against UP Warriorz which was laced by 10 fours and three sixes in her innings at M. Chinnaswany Stadium on Monday.

Ashleigh Gardner Ashleigh Gardner scored 40 runs with the help of five fours and a six in her last fixture against Delhi Capitals at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. She snapped two wickets as well in her spell of four overs in the match.

Ellyse Perry Ellyse Perry played a brilliant knock of 58 runs off 37 balls against UP Warriorz which was laced by four boundaries and four sixes in her innings at M. Chinnaswany Stadium on Monday.

Meghana Singh Meghana Singh bowled exceptionally well in the last match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. She grabbed four wickets in her spell of four overs where she conceded 37 runs.