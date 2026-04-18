Wounded RR eye rebound as struggling KKR seek spin spark at Eden

Under Ajinkya Rahane, defeats have been the only constant, often from winning positions, leaving the side short on confidence and momentum. Their only point has come through a rain washout against Punjab Kings here.

KKR’s struggles have been compounded by an understrength pace attack, with Harshit Rana and Akash Deep ruled out due to injuries, while Matheesha Pathirana is yet to join.

Yet, their on-field decisions under Rahane and head coach Abhishek Nayar have also come under scrutiny.

Selection calls and match management have raised eyebrows.