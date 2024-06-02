"Would love to coach Indian team, there is no bigger honour...": Gautam Gambhir

ABU DHABI: Amid speculations about India's new head coach, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir stated that it would be an "honour" for him to coach the Indian cricket team. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is evaluating the next head coach as the stint of Rahul Dravid is about to reach its conclusion following the end of the T20 World Cup 2024 in June.

The 2011 World Cup winner, interacted with students during an event at Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi. One of the students asked him about coaching the Indian team and helping them win the World Cup with his experience. "I have not answered this question, although a lot of people have asked me. But I have to answer you now. I would love to coach the Indian team. There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team. You are representing 140 crore Indians and those across the globe as well," Gambhir said with a smile on his face. With India set to begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 in New York, the Men in Blue will be looking to lift their second title. Their first success in the tournament came during the inaugural edition in 2007.

Gambhir believes India winning the World Cup is a collective effort of every Indian, both on and off the field and said, "It is 140 crore Indians who will help India win the World Cup. If everyone starts praying for us and we start playing and representing them, India will win the World Cup. The most important thing is to be fearless." The former opening batter, who was on a personal visit to the UAE, paid a visit to the sports medicine department at the Medeor Hospital, a leading multi-speciality family hospital in Abu Dhabi under Burjeel Holdings, and interacted with experts to learn more about the latest advancements. During the visit, he connected with young cricket enthusiasts from different academies in Abu Dhabi and shared insights on his inspiring journey and recent achievements.

Gambhir, who was a key member of the Indian team that won the 2007 ICC World Twenty20 and the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, was praised for his recent success with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after returning to the Indian Premier League franchise as their mentor. KKR lifted their third IPL title after enjoying an almost flawless run in the recently concluded season. Reflecting on his recent success, Gambhir said that ensuring security among team members is important in achieving success.

"A secure dressing room is a happy dressing room, and a happy dressing room ends up in a winning dressing room. The only thing I did in the KKR was following this mantra. With God's grace it actually worked," he said. Gambhir also offered valuable advice on sportsmanship to the aspiring cricketers. He emphasized the importance of hard work, discipline, and passion. "Sportsmanship is very important as it teaches you discipline and be fair to everyone. There is no junior-senior or international domestic difference.

Cricket is a team sport and you cannot win a game single-handedly. Treat your team as a family," he added. Gambhir's interaction was part of a special event organized to inspire young athletes and showcase the comprehensive sports medicine services at Medeor Hospital, specializing in orthopedics, rheumatology, sports medicine, and rehabilitation.

Safeer Ahamed, Group COO of Burjeel Holdings, and senior officials accompanied Gambhir during the visit and briefed him about the integrated services and initiatives the group has undertaken to promote sports and well-being.