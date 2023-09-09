Would have gone with a right-arm spinner for WC: Muralidaran

Begin typing your search...

We asked his thoughts on the absence of a right-arm spinner in the 15-man squad that was named three days ago and the 1996 World Cup.

ByKaushik RajaramanKaushik Rajaraman|9 Sep 2023 1:30 AM GMT
CHENNAI: Legendary Sri Lankan off-spinner Muthiah Muralidaran on Friday spoke to DT Next on Team India’s World Cup squad selection.

We asked his thoughts on the absence of a right-arm spinner in the 15-man squad that was named three days ago and the 1996 World Cup-winner smiled before he could comment on it.

“The basic thing is that a squad, especially if it is for a World Cup, needs variety. If I were the selector, I would have definitely picked a right arm off-spinner in my squad. Though I don’t want to drag names into this, I would have definitely had one,” he told us.

Team India has been in the news for not having a right arm spinner and a left-arm pacer after BCCI named the squad for the World Cup in which India starts its campaign against the Aussies in Chennai on October 8.

