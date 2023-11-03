World Tennis League: World No.3 Daniil Medvedev to spearhead PBG Eagles

NEW DELHI: The World No. 3 ace tennis player Daniil Medvedev will be leading the star-studded roster as PPG Eagles on Friday announced its entry with a team in the second season of the World Tennis League (WTL).

The event will be held at Yas Island's Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi from December 21 to December 24 where 16 of the world's best tennis stars will compete in the unique sports and entertainment spectacle. Punit Balan Group-owned team is named PBG Eagles.

Punit Balan Group has already invested in nine teams across various sports leagues in India and the group will now see a power-packed squad, which will also consist of World No. 5 Andrey Rublev among others, representing the Indian outfit.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the World Tennis League, marking a significant stride in Punit Balan Group's dedication to creating a global sports property. With some of the world's most exceptional tennis talents already part of our franchise, we are eagerly anticipating a season filled with unmatched and thrilling tennis action. Much like our successes in other sporting disciplines, we aim to put up quality competition and clinch the championship title," commented Punit Balan, Chairman and Managing Director of the Punit Balan Group.

Besides acquiring teams already in all major sports leagues in India including the Premier Handball League, Ultimate Table Tennis, Ultimate Kho Kho, Maharashtra Premier League Premier Badminton League, Pro Panja, and Global Chess League, Punit Balan Group also supports nearly 60 budding sports talent pan India.

With a team in the World Tennis League, Punit Balan Group's involvement and commitment in the sports world continue to make a substantial impact.

"We extend a warm welcome to Punit Balan Group as they join the World Tennis League family. Their dedication to the growth and promotion of sports aligns with our mission and promises to elevate the level of competition as well as make the season a truly world-class tennis event of the year," said Rajesh Banga, Chairman of the World Tennis League.

Medvedev, who won the 2021 US Open and a semi-finalist at this year's Wimbledon, will be eyeing a stellar finish to the year in Abu Dhabi. Medvedev shared his excitement of playing for an Indian team.

He said: "After seeing what the players experienced last year, I'm delighted to be joining for this season of the World Tennis League in Abu Dhabi. I've played several times in the UAE and always enjoy coming back, and I'm aiming to finish this year on a positive note there."

The World Tennis League will feature a captivating format that divides players into four teams, with two matches scheduled for each day from the first to the third day, covering men's and women's singles and doubles, along with mixed doubles.

The top two teams will then vie for the coveted title on December 24.

Coined as the 'Greatest Show on Court', the event will be broadcast to more than 125 countries and will also feature women's World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, 2023 Australian Open finalist Stefano Tsitsipas, and four-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek.