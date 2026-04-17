World Squash mourns the demise of former chief Narayana Ramachandran

Ramachandran’s cremation will be held on Friday at the Besant Nagar crematorium in Chennai.

Ramachandran served as WSF President between 2008 and 2016, the first Indian to lead an IOC-recognised international federation. He also served as president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) between 2014 and 2017, when he immediately led the IOA to Olympic reinstatement following a 14-month IOC ban.

"Rami’s personal dedication and impact on squash from national to global levels over the last 25 years is remarkable.