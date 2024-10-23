World Record Alert: Zimbabwe post highest-ever T20I total, score 344 vs Gambia

NAIROBI: Zimbabwe posted the highest-ever team total in the history of T20Is by amassing a monumental 344 for 4 against a lowly Gambia in a Group B encounter of the T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier here on Wednesday.

Skipper Sikander Raza, who has played IPL for Punjab Kings in recent years, smashed 15 sixes in his unbeaten 133 off just 43 balls as Zimbabwe surpassed Nepal's 314, scored against Mongolia in Asian Games last year. In all, Zimbabwe hit 27 sixes in 20 overs apart from 30 boundaries.

Raza's 15 sixes, however, is not a world record for most number of maximums in a T20 innings, the record that belongs to Sahil Chauhan of Estonia for hitting 18 sixes against Cyprus.

The ICC has accorded T20I status to all its affiliated member nations which has led to records being broken like ninepins whenever some of the weaker nations are pitted against comparatively stronger international teams.

Zimbabwe also became the highest scoring team in a T20I among all Test playing nations, surpassing India's 297 for 6 against Bangladesh posted at Hyderabad earlier this month.

Gambia's Musa Jobarteh also earned the ignominy of being the most expensive bowler in the history of T20Is giving away 93 runs in his 4 overs which was worse then Kasun Rajitha of Sri Lanka, who had given away 75 runs in 4 overs.