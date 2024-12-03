World No. 4 Indian Arjun Erigaisi to compete at Norway Chess 2025

STAVANGER: Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi, who recently became the second Indian after the legendary Viswanathan Anand to reach the gold-standard ELO rating of 2800, will make his debut at the prestigious Norway Chess tournament next year.

Norway Chess 2025 will take place from May 26 to June 6.

At just 21 years old and ranked world No. 4, Arjun is expected to bring youthful ambition and exceptional talent to one of the most premier tournaments in the chess calendar.

Reflecting on his style and growth, Arjun remarked, "I used to lose games because of over-ambition and a lack of objectivity, but now I strive to channel my ambition in a balanced way."

As anticipation builds up for the tournament, Arjun expressed his enthusiasm about the event's innovative format.

"There are a lot of exciting things about Norway Chess, but for me, I would say the time control and Armageddon format stand out the most to me," he said.

Arjun's journey to the top has been nothing short of phenomenal, with 2022 being his breakout year, when he claimed several high-profile victories.

In January, he won the prestigious Tata Steel Chess Challengers, and by March he was crowned the national champion. That summer, he dominated the 28th Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival, showcasing his ability to thrive in various formats.

To cap off the year, Arjun claimed victory at the Tata Steel Chess India Blitz, strengthening his reputation as a rising star.

He continued in same vein in 2023 and emerged as the outright winner of the Sharjah Masters, and later in the year he reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

This year, Arjun reached new heights as he began with victories at the Menorca Open A, the Stepan Avagyan Memorial, and the WR Chess Masters Cup in London, proving his consistency and dominance in competitive play.

In September, Arjun led Team India to gold at the Chess Olympiad, delivering a standout performance on board three with a breathtaking rating performance of 2968. The remarkable performance also earned him an individual gold medal.

The same month, Arjun became India's top-rated player, reaching a career-high live rating of 2801 in December. By crossing the prestigious 2800 threshold, joining an elite club of players.

The Norway tournament brings together the top male and female players in a distinctive six-player double round-robin format. The introduction of Norway Chess Women in 2024, with equal prize funds for men and women, underscores the event's commitment to gender equality and innovation in the sport.