World Cup-winning Indian women's cricket team nominated for Laureus Team of the Year Award

The nomination was confirmed by Laureus Sport on Tuesday.

They are the first women's cricket team to receive this nomination, a recognition for their exceptional performance in the mega event, including the highest successful run chase in women's ODI history in a semi-final win against Australia.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is nominated alongside major teams like the England Women's football team, European Ryder Cup squad, French football league's Paris Saint-Germain, and McLaren Formula 1.