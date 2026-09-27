World Cup winner Spain survives scare to beat England 3-2 in Nations League

In Spain's first game since beating Argentina in the World Cup final, its long-running unbeaten streak was put under serious threat. But Luis de la Fuente's team responded like champions to make a winning start to its Nations League campaign.

Lamine Yamal got Spain off to a flying start, needing less than two minutes to score when he dispossessed England defender Marc Guehi and fired low past Trafford into the far corner.

Spain dominated the chances and the scorer of the winning goal in the World Cup final, Ferran Torres, twice failed to make the most of opportunities when through on goal.

After surviving those scares England leveled through Antony Gordon after a swift breakaway in the 36th, combining with Jude Bellingham and sliding a low shot past Unai Simon.

England went ahead only four minutes later through Kane, whose header deflected off Marc Cucurella.

Early in the second half England had the chance to extend its lead when Rodri brought down Kane in the box and after VAR review was awarded a penalty. But Spain was let off the hook when Kane slipped during his run.

That miss proved even more costly when, on the hour, substitute Alex Baena curled a low shot into the corner to level the game again, with Nico O'Reilly guilty of losing the ball close to goal. Spain completed its comeback as Oyarzabal coolly converted from Baena's assist.