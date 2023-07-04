World Cup winner Martinez in Kolkata for two-day visit

KOLKATA: World Cup-winning Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez landed here on Monday as the football-mad city continued its tryst with stars of the beautiful game. The city, which has hosted greats like Pele, Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi and Cafu, will for the first time play host to a reigning World Cup winner, whose heroics in the penalty shootout against France last December earned Argentina its first world title in 36 years. Martinez was accorded a warm reception by Mohun Bagan officials at the airport, where Argentina fans turned up in Albiceleste colours. “I am feeling great. It is a lovely country. I am delighted to be here. I am really excited. I promised I am going to come to India, so I am here. It is a place I always wanted to come,” Martinez said. Amid tight security arrangements, the 2022 World Cup Golden Glove winner checked into his five-star hotel. A host of events are lined up for Martinez over the next two days.