World Cup what to know: Mexico starts with big win while the US and Canada prepare for openers

On Friday, the United States and Canada both get their opportunity for a fast start in front of their respective home countries.

Julián Quiñones scored the first goal of the World Cup in the ninth minute, booting a cross through the legs of South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams. El Tri made it 2-0 midway through the second half when veteran Raúl Jiménez delivered a header that found the back of the net.

It was an emotional moment for Jiménez, who had tears in his eyes as Mexico's crowd roared in approval. Jiménez suffered a fractured skull after a scary collision in 2020, but has rebuilt his career and now has his first World Cup goal.