World Cup stunner: Cape Verde gets 1st goal of tournament, holds Uruguay to 2-2 draw

The tiny island nation that stunned tournament favourite Spain last week did it again against Uruguay – a two-time World Cup champion – on Sunday, coming from behind for a 2-2 draw.

Kevin Pina scored on a free kick for Cape Verde's first-ever goal in the World Cup, and Helio Varela scored the equaliser for what has become one of the most surprising teams of the expanded 48-team tournament – a club now with a legitimate chance of getting into the knockout stage.

“This is something we owe to other smaller national teams – teams that struggled to qualify for a world tournament,” Cape Verde coach Pedro Leitao Brito said through an interpreter, adding that his entire squad believes it can continue its historic play and reach the knockout stage.