World Cup quarterfinal resale prices drop, FIFA selling nearly 1,200 more seats for final at USD 7,380

The site TickPick listed the lowest price for the Spain-Belgium game on Friday at Inglewood, California, at USD 1,381, down from USD 3,261 before the US lost to Belgium in the round of 16.

The lowest price for the England-Norway match at Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday was USD 2,049, down from USD 3,866 before England defeated Mexico to reach the quarterfinals. It listed the lowest price for the Argentina-Switzerland game at Kansas City, Missouri, at USD 1,142, down from USD 2,381 before the round of 16.

Standing outside SoFi Stadium on Friday, Jake van Baarsel said he bought tickets two days earlier. The 65-year-old from Riverside, California, said he hadn't previously planned on attending because he knew ticket prices were so high. But when his son called to tell him he obtained seats at a lower price, he decided to pay for two at USD 1,000 each to share the moment with his 13-year-old grandson.