World Cup hero Vozinha set for Colo Colo move after agreement reached

The 40-year-old free agent is set to go to Chile in the coming days for a medical examination before the transfer is completed and he is officially presented at the Estadio Monumental.

Mosa told the reporters earlier on, before Colo Colo's league game against Deportes Limache, that Vozinha would be one of the club's players and that in the coming days he would go to Chile, have the standard medical examinations, and then be introduced at the Estadio Monumental.

Mosa stated that the experienced goalkeeper had won the chance through his excellent performances at the World Cup, although he also acknowledged that the transfer would bring a commercial advantage to the Chilean club.

Even though the deal has not yet been officially completed, Colo Colo hinted at the signing on social media by posting an image which seemed to display Vozinha's characteristic curly hair and thus excited the supporters.