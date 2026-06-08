World Cup by the numbers: 104 matches, 48 teams and 3 countries make this the largest ever

2: Only two countries have repeated as champions with Pele leading Brazil to titles in 1958 and 62, and Italy winning it in 1934 and '38. Three other defending champions made it to the title game, including France four years ago before losing to Argentina.

6: There have been six defending champions who failed to make it out of the group stage, including in three of the last four editions. France made it back to the final in 2022 but Italy (2010), Spain (2014) and Germany (2018) all get eliminated before the knockout rounds.

3: France will try to become the third county to make it to three straight finals after winning it in 2018 and losing in 2022. West Germany lost the final in 1982 and '86 before beating Argentina in 1990. Brazil had wins in 1994 and 2002 around a title game loss to France in 1998.