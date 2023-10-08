World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rate against South Africa

CHENNAI: Sri Lanka has been fined with a 10 per cent deduction from their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during their ICC World Cup match against South Africa in New Delhi on Saturday.

"Sri Lanka have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the Match 4 of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Saturday, 7 October 2023," the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Sunday.

Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Dasun Shanaka's side was ruled to be 2 over(s) short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 5 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. Dasun Shanaka pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Shahid Saikat, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire Alex Wharf levelled the charge. Coming to the match, Sri Lanka opted to field first but the decision backfired as centuries from Quinton de Kock (100 in 84 balls with 12 fours and three sixes), Rassie van der Dussen (108 in 110 balls with 13 fours and two sixes) and Aiden Markram (106 in 54 balls with 14 fours and three sixes) powered SA to 428/5 in 50 overs. This is the highest-ever total in tournament history.

Notably, Markram's century came in 49 balls and is the fastest ever in World Cup history. Dilshan Madushanka (2/86) was the pick of the bowlers for SL. Matheesha Pathirana and Kasun Rajitha also got one wicket but were belted for 95 and 90 runs respectively. Spinner Dunith Wellalage also took one wicket for 81 runs.

Chasing 429, Kusal Mendis (76 in 42 balls with four boundaries and eight sixes) unleashed a brilliant counter-attack on SA bowlers but Proteas managed to get back in the game with some quick wickets. Charith Asalanka (79 in 65 balls with eight fours and four sixes), skipper Dasun Shanaka (68 in 62 balls with six fours and three sixes) and Kasun Rajitha (33 in 31 balls with four boundaries and a six) played some fine knocks, kept fighting back but SL was bundled out for 326 in 44.5 overs.

They lost the match by 102 runs. Gerald Coetzee (3/68), Keshav Maharaj (2/62) and Kagiso Rabada (2/50) were among the top bowlers for Proteas. Markram took home the 'Player of the Match'.