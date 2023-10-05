World Cup 2023: Ravindra and Conway slam tons as New Zealand steamrollers England

CHENNAI: New Zealand has started its World Cup campaign on a strong note, as they have won the match by nine wickets against England in the joust opener at Ahmedabad.

New Zealand chased down England's 282 with more than 13 overs and nine overs to spare. Rachin Ravindra (123) and Devon Conway (152) have scored to win the contest.

The English bowling attack cut a sorry figure as except for Sam Curran none were able to create opportunities to rattle the Kiwi batting order.

New Zealand will next face Netherlands on October 9 and England will face-off Bangladesh on October 10.