Sindarov holds a 2.5-0.5 edge over Gukesh in classical games, but the Uzbek won both games before the Indian became world champion.

“Sindarov provides more entertainment, but experience is important. Gukesh has that. You can hardly beat him. That is why I give him a slightly better chance. It is not important how long you prepare for a match; experience is usually the deciding factor,” Kasparov said in Antwerp.

Magnus Carlsen, however, favoured Sindarov. The Norwegian opined that Gukesh "doesn't find it easy to switch gears" and has often been punished for his ambition.

“I don't think it's a secret to most people that his evaluations are way too optimistic. That kind of makes him take way more chances than he should.

“I think especially now that his confidence hasn't been too high, he just tries to do a little bit too much,” Carlsen had said.

The two Frenchmen, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Alireza Firouzja, rated the match evenly, while Dutchman Anish Giri termed Sindarov a slight favourite.

The championship, to be held from November 24 to December 12, will comprise 14 games, with the first player to score 7.5 points winning the title.

In case of a tie after 14 games, shorter time controls will be used to determine the winner.

The time control will be 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, with an additional 30 seconds per move from move 41 onwards.

Players cannot agree to a draw before completing 40 moves. However, a draw can occur through threefold repetition or stalemate.