World Chess Championship: FIDE team to inspect two venues in Chennai today

CHENNAI: A two-member team from the International Chess Federation (FIDE) will visit the Chennai Trade Centre and the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium as part of the venue recce for the World Chess Championship 2024 scheduled for November.

Eyeing an opportunity to showcase State as a sporting powerhouse, the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has bid to host the prestigious event in Chennai. The All India Chess Federation mooted Delhi while Singapore is the third top bidder.

As the tournament is expected to attract crowds from near and far, SDAT has proposed Trade Centre and Nehru indoor stadium, which are venues with larger capacity.

Kermen Goryaeva, secretary of FIDE’s Planning and Development Commission, and Anna Volkova, Head of PR, will also meet with top officials from the State before inspecting the proposed venues.

The championship match will feature defending champion Grandmaster Ding Liren of China and 18-year-old Gukesh D from Tamil Nadu, who qualified by winning the Candidates tournament in Canada earlier this year.