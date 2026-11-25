Asked about his overall experience of the opening game, Gukesh said: "This is the easiest thing, to go and play the game. Before that there is so much work to do, but when u get there, you know you are home."

Sindarov, meanwhile, felt he had managed to put Gukesh under some pressure but acknowledged that the Indian defended accurately.

"I got some pressure and I was pushing but he found a very good defense. I was trying to push every moment because of the clock, but in the end he found the best moves," he said.

The attention surrounding the contest, which features the youngest-ever World Championship match-up between two players in their twenties, has also brought considerable scrutiny.

Sindarov, however, said he was trying not to let the occasion affect his approach.

"I know that the whole chess world is watching this match, normally it’s a big pressure but I am trying not to think about this. I am just trying to adapt to the atmosphere in the playing hall, the first thing is to play good chess," he said.

Gukesh echoed his opponent's sentiments, saying adapting to the conditions and focusing on performance were essential for any sportsperson.

"I don’t think one consciously thinks about these things, as a sports person you just need to adapt to different conditions and find a way to perform at your best," he said.

The players will have two more games over the next two days before the first rest day. Thereafter, a rest day will follow every three games.

With the opening encounter ending in a draw, the contest remains evenly poised, but Gukesh will look to make the most of his first outing with the white pieces in the second game.