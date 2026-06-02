World champion Gukesh has the edge in experience over Sindarov: Norway Chess arbiter

A seasoned French arbiter with years of experience overseeing hundreds of elite clashes carries the authority that comes from long exposure to top-level chess events, and she is rarely quick to overstate conclusions. Even so, in her view, reigning world champion D Gukesh remains the clear favourite to defend his crown later this year.

"Javokhir Sindarov also has experience but as a world champion, you know, Gukesh has more experience, I would say. So, yes, for me he has more experience but the world championship games are really interesting to follow," says Kulczak, a mother of a young daughter who works in a biology lab in Nice, speaking in a strong French accent with a measured tone.